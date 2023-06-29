Faster Hyperscale Data Centers Start with 224G Ethernet PHY IP

From your online grocery purchase to the movies you stream and the banking transactions you manage via an app, more of your daily activities rely on data centers than you may have realized. These days, data centers—especially the hyperscale variety managing petabytes or more—are taking center stage. With the volume rising in our digital sphere every year—IDC projects 175 zettabytes of data worldwide by 2025—high bandwidth coupled with super-fast network speeds are essential to keeping our online lives humming.

The next frontier for fast network speeds is 1.6T Ethernet. Anything slower is just not enough to move the data between compute, networking, and storage components in fast-growing applications such as AI, autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), and cloud computing.

What’s a swift and low-risk path to get to 1.6T? 224G Ethernet PHY IP.

While we’re starting to see a handful of 224G Ethernet design starts this year, we anticipate the first wave of deployments in 2026. Early adopter applications include retimers, switches, AI scaling, optical modules, I/O chiplets, and FPGAs. Now is the time to ready yourself for designs that deliver blazingly fast connectivity. Read on to learn more about the drivers, design challenges, and opportunities for 1.6T Ethernet designs.

