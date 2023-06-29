Unleashing Innovation and Energy Efficiency at TSMC Events

In the world of technology, innovation is the driving force that propels companies to the forefront of their respective market segments. For Credo, the mission to innovate means we focus on remaining at the forefront of delivering industry leading high-speed, energy efficient interconnect solutions for every wired connection in the data infrastructure market.

In 2023 Credo is participating in numerous events hosted by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), including the most recent TSMC Technology Symposiums in San Jose, Austin, Israel, and Shanghai. Attending these Tech Symposiums gives our team new insight into developing in new process technologies, including the latest in 2nm and 3nm processes. Working closely with an undisputed leader like TSMC as an OIP ecosystem partner is what allows Credo to continue to deliver groundbreaking advancements in high-performance connectivity with the most competitive energy efficiency.

“As a part of the TSMC ecosystem, Credo will enable other companies developing complex SoCs to take advantage of our unique high-performance, low-power architectures to develop solutions for next-generation switching, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and high-performance computing applications,” explains Joe Sheredy, Vice President of Systems Engineering at Credo. “These types of collaborative efforts empower innovation throughout the supply chain and shorten design time, time-to-volume, time-to-market, and ultimately, time-to-revenue.”

For the past eight years, Credo has been attending the Technology Symposium events where the TSMC ecosystem transforms ideas into world-changing solutions. This year, Credo is taking part in five Technology Symposiums, to showcase the following technologies:

