ASIL B Ready Certification for SiFive Automotive Solutions

SiFive recently received its official ASIL-B Ready Functional Safety Certificate from the SGS-TUV organization, and to understand the implications, I discussed this achievement with SiFive’s industry recognized Automotive Functional Safety experts, Priyanka Thachakuzhiyil Viswanathan, Director Functional Safety and Cybersecurity, and Monia Chiavacci, Sr. Principal Architect, Functional Safety. This is a great step forward for our customers. Here’s what I learned.

In September 2022, we announced the SiFive Automotive™ E6-A, X280-A, and S7-A solutions to address the critical needs for current and future applications like infotainment, cockpit, connectivity, ADAS, and electrification, as the market transitions to zonal architectures and manufacturers require the energy efficiency, simplicity, security, and software flexibility that RISC-V offers. We partnered with TUV SGS in parallel to begin the first in a series of confirmation measures (confirmation measures include confirmations reviews, functional safety audit and FuSa assessment) for this product line.

