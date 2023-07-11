Cadence Perspective: 224G SerDes Trend and Solution

As an industry early mover to support the emerging 800G/1.6T networks, Cadence taped out the 224G-LR SerDes PHY IP on TSMC’s 3nm process at the beginning of the year and expects the silicon to arrive soon. The IP supports 1-225Gbps data rates with excellent BER at long reach (LR). The ever-increasing bandwidth requirement in hyperscale data centers is driving the rapid growth of high-speed I/O capability. The next-generation 224G serial link is here to enable the continually growing big data exchange in applications including Generative AI (GenAI) and Large Language Models (LLMs). Read this article to learn more about the 224G market trend and why Cadence’s 224G IP solution is leading the industry.

