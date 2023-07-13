Quantum Safe IP: Hardware Level Security for the Quantum Computing Era

Quantum computers will enable us to solve complex problems faster than is currently possible on classical computers, but they also pose a serious security threat, placing important data and assets at risk. We have just announced our new family of Quantum Safe IP solutions, designed to protect hardware and data with quantum-resistant algorithms. Wondering what these algorithms are and why they are needed? Read on to find out more!

Powerful quantum computers will be capable of breaking public key-based cryptography, also known as asymmetric cryptography. Public key-based cryptography is used to protect everything from online communications to financial transactions. Leveraging Shor’s algorithm, quantum computers will be capable of breaking RSA (Rivest-Shamir-Adleman) and ECC (Elliptic Curve Cryptography) encryption – even data considered secure today is vulnerable!

Governments, researchers, and tech leaders the world over have recognized the quantum threat. Many initiatives have been launched throughout the world to develop and deploy new cryptographic algorithms, known as Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC).

