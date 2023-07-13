Arm Neoverse-powered servers demonstrate HPC leadership

New Arm-based Instances for HPC bring leading price-performance to manufacturing, engineering, and climate & weather workloads in the Cloud

The availability of Amazon EC2 Hpc7g instances with the AWS Graviton3E and Elastic Fabric Adapter (EFA) is opening new opportunities in key areas of manufacturing, aerospace, automotive engineering, and weather prediction.

The new AWS EC2 instance types have AWS Graviton3E’s 64 Arm Neoverse V1 cores and 8 channels of DDR5 memory, alongside the AWS Nitro v5 card with EFA delivering 200GBps networking: The platform has serious HPC credentials.

Key ISV software packages in these HPC domains now support Arm architecture. So Blue Chip corporations that rely on either commercial or open-source software are rapidly able to evaluate and transition their workloads to Arm.

