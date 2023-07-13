Synopsys Protocol Verification Solution for DDR5 MRDIMM

With each passing day the technology around us is evolving rapidly whether be it AI/ML, IoT or automotive. The one thing common across all of these industries is the need for huge amounts of data transfer and processing. As we know, the aim of every protocol is to transfer data successfully and most of the research work being done today is working towards making that process fast and reliable, including improvements to bandwidth.

DDR5 is the latest revision of the DDR specification lineup which provides the highest bandwidth (8.4 Gb/s) amongst all other DDR versions. A recent feature developed for DDR5 includes a time division multiplexed approach, providing almost double the bandwidth of standard DDR5 to target applications requiring high bandwidth. This new module of DDR5 is named as MRDIMM. During the Memcon 2023, AMD has already shown interest in being the first chair to drive the standard with JEDEC.

Click here to read more ...



