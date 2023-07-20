Minimize Design Risk and Achieve First-Pass Silicon Success on TSMC's N3E Process

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Minimize Design Risk and Achieve First-Pass Silicon Success on TSMC's N3E ProcessSynopsys Blog - Hezi Saar , Josefina Hobbs (Synopsys)
Jul. 20, 2023
Although the path from chip design to tape-out was never an easy one to navigate, this journey has become ever more challenging due to a growing demand for lower-power, higher-bandwidth applications. Indeed, chip architectures continue to increase in complexity on the most advanced FinFET nodes as billions of transistors are packed into smaller, denser silicon packages to meet new power, performance, and area (PPA) requirements. That’s why Synopsys and TSMC continuously collaborate to deliver the chip design industry’s broadest silicon-proven IP portfolio on the latest process technologies.
Synopsys’ IP silicon success for the TSMC N3E node—which provides a fast path to TSMC N3P, N3AE, and beyond—minimizes integration risks and accelerates time to market. Read on to learn how Synopsys IP enables semiconductor companies to develop advanced SoCs and multi-die systems for a wide range applications and technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), high-performance computing (HPC), and mobile.
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Intel Embraces the RISC-V Ecosystem: Implications as the Other Shoe Drops
- Arm Flexible Access one year later: Accelerating innovation for more than 60 partners and counting
- Arm Applies Cadence Cerebrus to Optimize PPA of Next-Gen 3nm Core Implementation
- Let's Talk PVT Monitoring: Thermal Issues Associated with Modern SoCs - How Hot is Hot?
- Moortec "Let's Talk PVT Monitoring" Series with CTO Oliver King