Minimize Design Risk and Achieve First-Pass Silicon Success on TSMC's N3E Process

Although the path from chip design to tape-out was never an easy one to navigate, this journey has become ever more challenging due to a growing demand for lower-power, higher-bandwidth applications. Indeed, chip architectures continue to increase in complexity on the most advanced FinFET nodes as billions of transistors are packed into smaller, denser silicon packages to meet new power, performance, and area (PPA) requirements. That’s why Synopsys and TSMC continuously collaborate to deliver the chip design industry’s broadest silicon-proven IP portfolio on the latest process technologies.



Synopsys’ IP silicon success for the TSMC N3E node—which provides a fast path to TSMC N3P, N3AE, and beyond—minimizes integration risks and accelerates time to market. Read on to learn how Synopsys IP enables semiconductor companies to develop advanced SoCs and multi-die systems for a wide range applications and technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), high-performance computing (HPC), and mobile.

Click here to read more ...



