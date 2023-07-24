A Trillion-Dollar Industry: How AI Is Reinventing EDA and Semiconductors

When you gather a group of bright semiconductor folks in the middle of San Francisco and ask them what’s the biggest future challenge they’ll face, you’re bound to get a bunch of interesting answers. That was the case at a recent AI-themed panel hosted by Renesas outside the Moscone Center on the edges of SEMICON West.



Thoughts ranged widely. There was Advantest’s Ira Leventhal, citing the challenge of getting semiconductor industry players to share more design data so everyone can learn faster—something of a nirvana situation which may, or may not, ever be possible. Sailesh Chittipeddi from Renesas talked about the need to optimize the power efficiency of complex AI applications to radically reduce the amount of energy consumed. And Synopsys’ own Shankar Krishnamoorthy considered the cost of increased chip design complexity and how generative AI (GenAI) could have a major positive impact on the electronic design automation (EDA) industry over the next five years.

