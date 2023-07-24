Benefit of pruning and clustering a neural network for before deploying on Arm Ethos-U NPU

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Benefit of pruning and clustering a neural network for before deploying on Arm Ethos-U NPUarm Blogs - George Gekov, Arm
Jul. 24, 2023
Pruning and clustering are optimization techniques:
- Pruning: setting weights to zero
- Clustering: grouping weights together into clusters
These techniques modify the weights of a Machine Learning model. In some cases, they enable:
- Significant speed-up of the inference execution
- Reduction of the memory footprint
- Reduction in the overall power consumption of the system
We assume that you can optimize your workload without loss in accuracy and that you target an Arm® Ethos NPU. You can therefore prune and cluster your neural network before using the Vela compiler and deploying it on the Ethos-U hardware. See below for more information on optimizing your workload.
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Why, How and What of Custom SoCs
- ARM vs RISC-V: Beginning of a new era
- Let's Talk PVT Monitoring: Supply Monitoring on 28nm & FinFET - The Challenges Posed
- Mitigating Side-Channel Attacks In Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) With Secure-IC Solutions
- The design of the NoC is key to the success of large, high-performance compute SoCs