Accelerate your time to market with Arm Approved ISP Service Partners

Whether you are a silicon vendor or an OEM, if you use one of Arm’s Mali Camera Image Signal Processor (ISP) products, getting help from Arm Approved ISP Service Partners will accelerate your time to market. By using their expertise in the camera industry, they provide mature ISP tuning solutions to both start-ups and established OEMs. They will meet your specific product needs and enhance your product with their years of experience in the industry.

Program introduction

Advances in image processing, computer vision, and artificial intelligence over the past decade have caused significant disruptions in the IoT and automotive markets. As for mobile phones, cameras have emerged as differentiating features in IoT devices including smart home devices. In the automotive industry, they are now a critical component of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). They hold an immense value for the development of future autonomous vehicles. Also, they are vital elements of the in-cabin experience for drivers and passengers. Many new players have joined the industry in recent years, from silicon start-ups to OEMs with a significantly increasing number of cameras in their products. Together with the rapid product iteration, the need to shorten time to market is critical for these companies. This is also true for the traditional players in the industry, who are increasing their investments in camera systems development.

Arm offers a range of ISP products for these fast-growing markets. For smart home or surveillance applications, partners can choose from Mali-C55, Mali-C52 or Mali-C32 IP. Automotive applications are targeted by the Mali-C78AE and Mali-C71AE family. Image quality is key to product success. Its optimization takes massive effort throughout the product lifecycle, from design to product demo, and on to customer support. It is not enough to integrate hardware and develop low-level software stack. To bring up a camera you need to set up an imaging lab, hire image quality engineers, and run an Image Quality (IQ) tuning project. A tuning project starts with a selection of components: optics, image sensor and ISP. Because of the mainly analog nature of image sensors and lenses, each combination of sensor and lens responds to light slightly differently.

