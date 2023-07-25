Post-quantum Cryptography/PQC: New Algorithms for a New Era

Quantum computing is being pursued across industry, government and academia globally with tremendous energy, and powerful quantum computers will become a reality in the not-so-distant future. To ensure today’s data remains protected into the future, we need to implement now security solutions that safeguard against quantum attacks.

Why are quantum computers a security threat?

It is well known that, once sufficiently large quantum computers exist, traditional asymmetric cryptographic methods for key exchange and digital signatures will be broken. Leveraging Shor’s algorithm, they will reduce the security of discrete logarithm-based schemes like Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) and factorization-based schemes like RSA (Rivest-Shamir-Adleman) so much that no reasonable key size would suffice to keep data secure. Governments, researchers, and tech leaders the world over have recognized this quantum threat and the difficulty in securing critical infrastructure against quantum computers.

What is post-quantum cryptography/PQC?

Click here to read more ...



