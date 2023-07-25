New Distributed Simulation Technology for Faster Simulation of Multi-Die Systems

AI-powered chatbots. Robotic manufacturing equipment. Self-driving cars. Bandwidth-intensive applications like these are flourishing—and driving the move from monolithic system-on-chips (SoCs) to multi-die systems. By integrating multiple dies, or chiplets, into a single package, designers can achieve scaling of system functionality at reduced risk and with faster time to market.

Multi-die system development is not without its challenges, and verification is one area in particular that stands out. Considering how exhaustive the verification process must be in order to catch detrimental bugs and produce high-performing designs, one can only imagine the impact that a 2.5D or 3D chip might have on this process.

However, a native framework now available in the Synopsys VCS® functional verification solution provides distributed simulation that allows you to run a large simulation job in smaller parts. This approach eliminates capacity limitations while minimizing errors for better multi-die system outcomes. Read on to learn more about distributed simulation, including how NVIDIA improved simulation performance 2x using this new technology.

Click here to read more ...



