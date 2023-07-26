GloFo CEO criticises fab subsidies

One man’s subsidy is another man’s blow to supply chain resilience it seems, as Globalfoundries CEO Tom Caulfield criticises the $20 billion being proposed in German subsidies for fabs.

Caulfield told the FT that, if subsidies disproportionately benefit one company, then “there is a real risk of dependence on a single supplier, market foreclosure and less resilient supply chains as a consequence.”

