GloFo CEO criticises fab subsidies

GloFo CEO criticises fab subsidiesMannerisms - David Manners
Jul. 26, 2023
One man’s subsidy is another man’s blow to supply chain resilience it seems, as Globalfoundries CEO Tom Caulfield criticises the $20 billion being proposed in German subsidies for fabs.
Caulfield told the FT that, if subsidies disproportionately benefit one company, then “there is a real risk of dependence on a single supplier, market foreclosure and less resilient supply chains as a consequence.”
