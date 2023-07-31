Understanding PCIe 6.0 Shared Flow Control

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Understanding PCIe 6.0 Shared Flow ControlCadence IP Blog - Mrana, Cadence
Jul. 31, 2023
As the data rate increases in PCIe 6.0, so do the challenges. If we talk in terms of credits, higher data rate means more credits consumed. Today, as the designs are getting complex, the need to have more credits arises. Hence to address this issue, shared credit pool is introduced in PCIe 6.0.
What Is Shared Flow Control?
