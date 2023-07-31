5G Evolution, the road to realizing the full extent of 5G Technology Revolution

5G technology is widely considered a revolutionary introduction in the field of telecommunications and connectivity. The revolutionary aspects of 5G technology include support for faster data speeds, reduced latency, enhanced capacity, massive IoT connectivity, network slicing, and edge computing. 5G technology has the potential to drive the development of disruptive applications and services, including augmented and virtual reality experience, smart transportation solutions, remote healthcare and more.

The full extent of the benefits of the 5G technology revolution is in the upcoming 5G evolution release. The first step in the 5G evolution was the ratification of 3GPP Release 17, which introduced lot of optimizations in addition to the support for NR SideLink and 5G RedCap. The second step will be in the form of 5G-Advanced and eRedCap as part of 3GPP Release 18, expected to be ratified in 2025.

