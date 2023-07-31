The Promise and Reality of Generative AI

ChatGPT’s energy consumption is mind-boggling, but that’s not all.

Mass adoption of generative AI hinges on improving processing efficiency and lowering total cost of ownership. Similar to the internet and the invention of its World Wide Web application, generative AI has seized the public’s imagination. ChatGPT, the most popular AI chatbot launched a mere eight months ago, caught the world by surprise, reported to be the fastest growing app in history, reaching 100 million users within the first two months of its existence.

Generative AI is gaining attention across all industry sectors with the promise of unleashing a wave of unparalleled productivity. The potential is massive, from assisting drug discovery and increasing the veracity of a doctor’s medical opinion to improving the accuracy of order delivery estimates and helping programmers write more efficient software code. It is expected to be deployed in about 70% of all work activities, supplementing revenues in excess of US$4 trillion.

