Key Considerations for Addressing Multi-Die System Verification Challenges

Multi-die systems are quickly becoming the architecture of choice for hyperscalers, developers of automated vehicles, and mobile designers. As a single package with heterogeneous dies, or chiplets, these systems are providing an avenue for lower power and increased performance for compute-intensive applications in an era when the gains due to Moore’s law are slowing down.

While developing multi-die systems can follow similar verification processes as monolithic SoCs, every step must be considered from a single die to a system perspective. Does this mean that verifying multi-die systems is harder? There are unique challenges, to be sure, but with the right framework, flow, and technologies, these challenges can be overcome.

Read on to learn what you need to know about multi-die system verification. You can also gain additional insights by watching our on-demand, six-part webinar series, “Requirements for Multi-Die System Success.” The series covers multi-die system trends and challenges, early architecture design, co-design and system analysis, die-to-die connectivity, verification, and system health.

Click here to read more ...



