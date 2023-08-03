Cadence and Arm Are Building the Future of Infrastructure

Arm has over 30 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. From fueling the smartphone revolution to enabling the software-defined vehicle, Arm is defining the future of computing, and it’s doing so with the help of Cadence.

Arm has been involved in infrastructure for over a decade, but in the past four years, things have really taken off. They’ve launched six different platforms, and every major cloud vendor has adopted Arm Neoverse. From the first Neoverse platform, the Neoverse N1, to the latest Neoverse V2 platform, Cadence has been with Arm every step of the way. Mohamed Awad, SVP and GM of Infrastructure at Arm said, “I believe there is a huge opportunity for Arm in the infrastructure. We’re already seeing the fruits of all the work we’ve done together.” He mentioned three key things Arm is looking forward to working on with Cadence: Arm SystemReady, EDA workloads on Arm Neoverse, and future technologies.

