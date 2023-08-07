Renesas RZ/G2M Awarded Arm SystemReady IR 1.1 Certification

Renesas are excited to announce the RZ/G2M-HiHope Reference Board has recently been certified by Arm as a SystemReady IR compliant platform.

What Is Arm System Ready IR?

Arm SystemReady is a set of standards and a compliance certification program that enable interoperability with generic, off-the-shelf operating systems and hypervisors, so that software “just works”. SystemReady comes in a number of domain specific ‘flavors’. The IR variant achieved by the RZ/G2M, verifies it as a futureproof solution for Embedded IoT and Edge sector devices, ensuring true interoperability with embedded Linux and other embedded operating systems, and fast-tracking customer development.

Published details of the Renesas RZ/G2M SystemReady Certification may be found here SystemReady IR – Arm®

SystemReady IR for Renesas RZ/G2M

This SystemReady IR certification completion for Renesas Industrial focused RZ devices, demonstrates a commitment by Renesas to provide software solutions that allow developers to focus on making their products innovative, by reducing the investment needed to bring up a platform ready for Linux. This certification marks the first of many Renesas platforms destined for compliance with the Arm program.

