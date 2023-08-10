One Year Later, CHIPS Act Opportunity Is Exponential

It’s hard to believe that it’s been a year since our industry descended onto the White House lawn on a 91-degree August day feeling absolutely energized (and dare I say, electric!) about the passing of the CHIPS and Science Act in the United States.

Coalescing around the vision of the CHIPS Act with our industry’s top leaders, hearing President Biden declare to the nation that chips matter, and participating in the historic signing that launched similarly focused programs around the globe was a monumental moment for each participant and the semiconductor industry.

The impact of the world's first CHIPS Act is undeniable. And while the US CHIPS Act can be credited with starting today’s global movement and even making the semiconductor industry dinnertime discussion (who would have thought!), the response across our industry to the CHIPS Act should be credited for progress in several key areas: strengthening collaboration, driving continuous improvement, and fostering talent.

