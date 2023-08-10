SemiconIndia 2023: Alphawave Semi's Up-Close Glimpse of a Dazzling Event

India rolls out the red carpet to the semiconductor industry

On July 28, several high-profile members of the semiconductor industry ecosystem converged at Semicon India 2023. Organized by the Government of India under the theme ‘Catalysing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem,’ the event showcased India’s ambitious semiconductor strategy and policy. The vision is to establish India as a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing, and technology development. The Prime Minister extended a warm welcome to all participants, encouraging their active involvement, suggestions, and thoughts in this transformative endeavor. Assuring unwavering support, the Government of India promised to stand by the industry leaders at every step of this remarkable journey.

The semiconductor industry ecosystem has recognized India’s potential as a promising new territory. As a leading vertically-integrated semiconductor company delivering High-Performance Connectivity Solutions, Alphawave Semi joined an impressive lineup of prominent semiconductor players like Micron, Applied Materials, Lam Research, AMD, IBM, and NXP, contributing to the industry’s growth and development in India.

