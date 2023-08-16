Accelerating MIPI CSI-2 Adoption in Automotive

With the increasing sophistication of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), cars sport a growing array of cameras and sensors to enable functions including automated parking, adaptive cruise control, enhanced night vision, and more. Data from lidar (light detection and ranging), radar and traditional global shutter cameras are combined to create and update the digital twin of the world the car traverses. All this converged sensor data takes tremendous bandwidth, and the MIPI® Camera Serial Interface 2 (MIPI CSI-2®) is a great solution for efficiently transporting this volume of data.

To make way for even greater adoption of CSI-2 in the automotive market, the MIPI Alliance and the Automotive SerDes Alliance (ASA) have announced an agreement that will ultimately enable MIPI CSI-2 controllers to interface directly with ASA Motion Link (ASA-ML) PHYs. Supporting specifications, such as MIPI Camera Service Extensions (MIPI CSESM) providing protocol-layer security and additional functional safety support, will be made available as well.

