Arm's Cloud EDA Success: Two Paths to Greater Value

Do you struggle with limited on-site computing resources and less-than-par productivity, and do you need to wait to launch the important design verification tasks? We are witnessing a revolution in electronic design driven to keep up with ever-increasing customer expectations and data-centric applications. The semiconductor industry has moved to minute lithographies to enable this transformation. However, with the shrinking feature sizes in SoCs, the verification is getting complex due to increased transistor count, insufficient compute hours, and limited on-premises resource availability. Waiting and competing for resources in an on-premises landscape may lead to missing project deadlines and costs both time and money. So, verification teams need faster processing and many more resources to complete the verification in time, so there is an exponential increase in computational demands for EDA tools.

Click here to read more ...



