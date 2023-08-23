Design And Reuse

Industry Expert Blogs


Synopsys Blog

Addressing Multi-Physics Effects for High-Performing Multi-Die Systems with Integrated Die/Package Co-Design Platform

Synopsys Blog - By Kenneth Larsen , Shekhar Kapoor (Synopsys)
Aug. 23, 2023






Partner with us




Partner with us

List your Products

Suppliers, list your IPs for free.

List your Products

Design-Reuse.com