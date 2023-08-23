How Google and Arm Collaborate on the Next Wave of Cloud Infrastructure

The introduction of the Arm Neoverse family of CPUs opened the door for our partners to deliver the diverse set of high-performance, secure, and scalable solutions required for modern cloud infrastructure. Since then, the Arm ecosystem has grown to include all major cloud providers across the globe.

Simultaneously, the Arm global software ecosystem has been expanding to include a wide range of applications and workloads. Hundreds of popular open source-based projects hosted by Cloud Native Computing Foundation and Open Infra Foundation, as well as majority of independent software vendors (ISVs) have embraced Arm Neoverse-based platforms with tier 1 support. Linux operating system vendors such as Red Hat and SUSE, cloud native ISVs, such as Cloud Bees and New Relic, and traditional enterprise software industry luminaries, such as Oracle and SAP, to name a few, have committed to support 64-bit Arm systems on their long-term product roadmaps.

Click here to read more ...



