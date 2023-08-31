A Step Closer to Post-Quantum Cryptography Standards

In the world of security, staying ahead of emerging threats is vital. Quantum computers will bring major changes to the cryptographic landscape and now is the time to prepare. At Rambus, we are already proactively helping our customers get ready for the quantum computing era with our next-generation Root of Trust IP that protects hardware and data with the quantum-resistant algorithms selected by NIST.

The recent news that NIST has kicked off the process of standardizing quantum-resistant algorithms marks an important milestone for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) as it transitions from research subject to standardization. The new standards will be a vital tool for organizations as they begin to integrate quantum safe cryptography.

