Smart Manufacturing Makes Semiconductor Fabrication and Advanced Electronics Possible

It’s difficult to imagine our daily lives without the unseen but “always there” presence of semiconductors. From the moment we wake up with the assistance of our phone’s alarm clock function to unwinding after a busy day by streaming on entertainment devices, you can’t escape silicon in your routine.

Semiconductor devices are ubiquitous in our everyday lives and foundational to today’s communication, education, manufacturing, health, and transportation industries. Over the last couple of decades, the technology for IC fabrication has shifted dramatically from microns to hundreds of nanometers to single-digit nanometers and is expected to shrink again to angstroms. And with this shrinkage in feature size comes a comparable increase in the complexity of the machines that build these advanced, sophisticated chips.

