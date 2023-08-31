How the SYCLOPS project democratizes AI acceleration

Codasip Labs is all about innovation, and specifically the commercialization of that innovation. Naturally, with the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), these areas have become a key focus for us. At the beginning of 2023, we joined the New Horizon Europe Project SYCLOPS (Scaling extreme analYtics with Cross-architecture acceLeration based on OPen Standards). This project aims to advance AI and data mining for extremely large and diverse data. The program brings together eight leading European organizations with the goal of achieving ground-breaking advances in the scalability of extreme data analytics via fully open AI acceleration. Codasip’s role is to develop domain-specific accelerators based on the RISC-V Vector extension (RVV). We will do this using the design automation tool Codasip Studio and the CodAL processor description language.

