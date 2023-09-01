First macOS release of Arm Performance Libraries

Arm are proud to announce that we have now released our first version of Arm Performance Libraries (ArmPL) fully compatible with M-series Apple silicon running macOS. This release brings the full support for all the areas included in the usual Linux releases.

Background to Arm Performance Libraries

Arm Performance Libraries itself has been available for Linux-based AArch64 systems since 2015 and is already commonly used for HPC applications. It provides a high-performing CPU-based implementations of the following commonly used numerical functionality:

BLAS: Matrix and vector linear algebra building blocks.

LAPACK: More complex linear algebra including matrix factorization and solving functions, eigenvalues and eigenvector calculation, and matrix inversion routines. This version matches the latest version of LAPACK which is 3.11.0.

FFTs: Full support for in-place and out-of-place real and complex Fast Fourier Transforms using the FFTW API.

Sparse linear algebra: Support including optimized functions for matrix-vector, matrix-matrix and solving triangular sparse systems. A recent blog outlines the new additions to this provision.

Batched linear algebra: Useful where there are many small cases to be solved at once

The use of the standard APIs for BLAS, LAPACK and the FFTs means users can easily switching between using other libraries and ArmPL. All existing applications that use these interfaces will work without code changes.

What's different in the Mac version?

