TechInsights Finds SMIC 7nm (N+2) in Huawei Mate 60 Pro

TechInsights, the authoritative information platform of the semiconductor industry, analyzed the new Huawei Mate 60 Pro smartphone in the last 24 hours. The Mate 60 Pro was expected to include a 5G application processor and SoC (system-on-chip) from HiSilicon, the Kirin 9000s.

The team found evidence of SMIC 7nm (N+2) which represents a made-in-China design and manufacturing milestone for the most advanced Chinese foundry TechInsights has documented.

