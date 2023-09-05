TechInsights Finds SMIC 7nm (N+2) in Huawei Mate 60 Pro

Industry Expert Blogs
|
TechInsights Finds SMIC 7nm (N+2) in Huawei Mate 60 ProTechInsights Blog
Sep. 05, 2023
TechInsights, the authoritative information platform of the semiconductor industry, analyzed the new Huawei Mate 60 Pro smartphone in the last 24 hours. The Mate 60 Pro was expected to include a 5G application processor and SoC (system-on-chip) from HiSilicon, the Kirin 9000s.
The team found evidence of SMIC 7nm (N+2) which represents a made-in-China design and manufacturing milestone for the most advanced Chinese foundry TechInsights has documented.
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Intel Embraces the RISC-V Ecosystem: Implications as the Other Shoe Drops
- Mitigating Side-Channel Attacks In Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) With Secure-IC Solutions
- Minima's Low Energy IP Garners Support from the European Innovation Council Accelerator
- Changing the game for cloud computing with Neoverse
- Moortec "Let's Talk PVT Monitoring" Series with CTO Oliver King