Interface IP in 2022: 22% YoY growth still data-centric driven

We have shown in the “Design IP Report” 2022 that the market share of the wired Interface IP category is a growing part of the total IP, and that this trend is confirmed year after year. The interface IP category has moved from 18% share in 2017 to 25% in 2022.

During the 2010-decade, smartphone was the strong driver for the IP industry, pushing the CPU, GPU categories and some interface protocols like LPDDR, USB and MIPI. Since 2018, and again in 2022, the new drivers are data-centric application, including servers, datacenter, wired and wireless networking and emerging AI. All these applications share the need for higher and higher bandwidth, in term of speed and volume. This translates into high-speed memory controller (DDR5, HBM or GDDR6) and faster release of interface protocols (PCIe 5, 400G and 800G Ethernet, 112G SerDes). We think that this trend will confirm during the 2020-decade. It can be illustrated by comparing TSMC Revenues by Platform in 2022 and 2020: HPC has grown from 33% to 41% when smartphone has declined from 47% to 33%!

