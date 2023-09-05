Functional, Fast, and Ultra-Low Power: A Live Look at Weebit's Second IP Module

You might have seen the news that Weebit’s second Weebit ReRAM IP module is now available for the S130 CMOS process from SkyWater Technology. The IP is now fully qualified per JEDEC standards and is ready for mass production. We recently filmed a quick demonstration of the IP module to show that it’s functional, fast, and much lower power than flash.

You can watch the video by clicking below.

In the first part of the demo, we took a photo, added a Weebit logo, and saved it to the module—storing the image as ones and zeroes in the memory. As you watch the demo, take note of the energy consumption used to complete the Write operation, along with the comparison to typical NOR flash memory. You’ll see that Weebit ReRAM uses 0.23 millijoules of energy to complete the Write operation, while typical flash takes 33.0 millijoules for the same Write operation. The difference between the energy consumed by ReRAM compared to flash on the same operation is more than 100X!

