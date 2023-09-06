Industry Expert Blogs
|
Introducing PCIe's Integrity and Data Encryption Feature (IDE)Cadence Blog - Felipe Goncalves, Cadence
Sep. 06, 2023
The Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) was published in PCIe (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express) version 6.0, and it was created as a tool to protect the communication between the different devices of the PCIe topology root complex (RC), switch (SW), and endpoint (EP). The IDE layer is a new layer that was inserted between the transection layer and data link layer with the goal of protecting against threats from physical attacks on the link. The IDE will use a cryptography mechanism to encrypt all data sent for both sides.
The IDE feature has two types of streams: the link IDE stream and the selective IDE stream. The link stream, in yellow, is a security channel in the link, and the selective stream, in blue, is a security channel between devices, not necessarily in the same link.
