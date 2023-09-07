Introducing Fab.da: A Comprehensive, AI-Powered Solution for Efficient Semiconductor Manufacturing

While a semiconductor chip itself may be small, the advanced manufacturing process that is needed to manufacture these chips inside semiconductor fabs is anything but simple and straightforward. In fact, it can take hundreds of process steps and more than a month to process a single wafer. After the wafer is processed, it subsequently takes more than a month to go through the assembly, testing, and packaging steps necessary to get the final chip ready to be utilized.

The challenges before semiconductor fabs are expansive and evolving. As the size of chips shrinks from nanometers to eventually angstroms, the complexity of the manufacturing process increases in response. To combat the complexity and sheer intricacy of semiconductor manufacturing, innovative software solutions are required.

One such challenge is the petabytes of data that need to be analyzed quickly and accurately to optimally control high-volume manufacturing and minimize the number of process excursions. The lack of subject matter experts available to analyze this amount of data further aggravates the challenge.

Not only that, but semiconductor fabs must also continue to reduce their costs and meet aggressive production objectives due to the increased pressure to meet the supply commitments of their customers and fierce competition with other fabs. Beyond navigating the complexity of the manufacturing process, new solutions are necessary to help make the process as efficient as possible and the yield as high as possible to produce the most value for fabs.

To overcome these challenges, Synopsys is introducing a novel software offering, Fab.da, to make semiconductor manufacturing efficient.

What is Fab.da?

