Reviewing different Neural Network Models for Multi-Agent games on Arm using Unity
Sep. 12, 2023
During the Game Developer Conference (GDC) in March 2023, we showcased our multi-agent demo called Candy Clash, a mobile game containing 100 intelligent agents. In the demo, the agents are developed using Unity’s ML-Agents Toolkit which allows us to train them using reinforcement learning (RL). To find out more about the demo and its development, see our previous blog series. Previously, the agents had a simple Multi-Layer Perceptron (MLP) Neural Network (NN) model. This blog explores the impact of using other types of neural networks models on the gaming experience and performance.
