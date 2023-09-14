How to Unlock the Power of Operator Fusion to Accelerate AI

In July of 1887, Carl Benz held the first public outing for his “vehicle powered by a gas engine” – the first automobile ever invented. Nine short months after the first car was publicly displayed, the first auto race was staged on April 28, 1887 and spanned a distance of 2 kilometres (1.2 mi) from Neuilly Bridge to the Bois de Boulogne in Paris.

As cars became more dependable and commonplace as a means of convenient transportation, so too grew the desire to discover the technology’s potential. Auto racing formally became an organized sport in the early 1900’s and today it’s a multi-billion dollar per year industry and has produced vehicles capable of max speeds of almost 500kph (over 300mph).

Similar to that first auto race, Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications are in their nascent years, but many are speculating that their impact may be even greater than that of the automobile and many are racing to test their current limits. Similar to how race cars today look nothing like the original three-wheeled Motor Car, AI platforms are changing to meet the performance demands of this new class of programs.

