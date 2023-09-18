Infineon Drives Automotive MCU Performance Higher with Synopsys Interface IP

AI is making waves across many industries, and automotive is no exception. Today’s vehicles are smarter and more connected than ever, and AI is at the heart of it all. Many new advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) applications, such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assistance, are built using the latest AI algorithms. In addition to ADAS, AI is increasingly used in additional applications such as battery management, domain/zone control, and electric vehicle (EV) motor control.

Central to bringing AI into vehicle subsystems are microcontrollers designed with parallel processing capabilities to support AI workloads. This is where companies like Infineon, the world’s leading automotive semiconductor supplier, come into play. The Infineon AURIX™ TC4x family of microcontrollers (MCUs) is the company’s latest in automotive MCUs for next-generation e-mobility, ADAS, automotive electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures, and affordable AI applications. To enable the connectivity needed to move data between in-vehicle sensors and the MCUs for processing by AI algorithms, Infineon uses Synopsys Interface IP. The two companies have enjoyed a long history of collaboration to support high-performing automotive applications.

“Our increasingly AI-driven automotive landscape will help reduce system complexity, minimize potential points of failure, reduce emissions by increased efficiency, and improve reliability while lowering costs,” said Dr. Jörg Schepers, VP, Automotive Microcontrollers at Infineon. “With our longstanding collaboration with Synopsys and our integration of Synopsys Controller and PHY IP, including PCIe, MIPI, and Ethernet, into our automotive chips, we are delivering the intelligence and connectivity that are defining the automotive world.”

