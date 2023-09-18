Together, we are building the future of computing, on Arm

Today in New York and Arm sites worldwide, we are celebrating our re-entrance into the public markets and our next phase in building the future of computing.



To the Arm employees, partners and the entire ecosystem who have worked together to advance the Arm computing platform over our 33-year history, a heartfelt thank you.



Together, we have built the world’s largest compute and software ecosystem based on the most pervasive CPU architecture in history. More than 250 billion Arm-based chips have shipped to date, making Arm CPUs the brains of everything. This shared success stems from the Arm DNA, born of designing high-performance, yet power-efficient processors for products that run off batteries.

