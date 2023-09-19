Industry Expert Blogs
Focus on Memory at AI Hardware Summit
Sep. 19, 2023
Last week, I had the pleasure of hosting a panel at the AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit on the topic of “Memory Challenges for Next-Generation AI/ML Computing.” I was joined by David Kanter of MLCommons, Brett Dodds of Microsoft, and Nuwan Jayasena of AMD, three accomplished experts that brought differing views on the importance of memory for AI/ML. Our discussion focused on some of the challenges and opportunities for DRAMs and memory systems. As the performance requirements for AI/ML continue growing rapidly, the importance of memory continues to grow as well.
In fact, we’re seeing demands for “all of the above” when it comes to memory for AI, specifically:
