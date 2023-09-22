Samsung Foundry and Synopsys Accelerate Multi-Die System Design

Multi-die systems are making big inroads in the semiconductor world. With compute-intensive applications like AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and automotive demanding more bandwidth and performance, heterogeneously integrated dies provide a way to deliver on these needs. While the chip design steps may be similar to those of their monolithic system on chip (SoC) counterparts, multi-die systems bring new challenges that call for holistic new approaches and technologies.

To support its customers on their journeys, Samsung Foundry needed to solve key system implementation challenges for their multi-die system. The foundry found its answers working with Synopsys, which has pioneered a comprehensive and scalable solution for fast heterogeneous integration. Working together, the two companies have developed Samsung Foundry’s Multi-Die System Implementation Flow with Synopsys 3DIC Compiler, supporting Samsung process nodes and I-Cube™ and X-Cube™ technologies. Two test chips successfully validate the manufacturing technology and design methodology. Samsung Foundry discussed its journey at this year’s SNUG Silicon Valley 2023 conference. Read on for details.

