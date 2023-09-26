Formal verification best practices: investigating a deadlock

In our first episode from last week we focused on best practices when setting up formal verification on a component. Our setup is now ready with protocol checkers to avoid unrealistic scenarios (which also helped find a new bug), and with basic abstractions to improve performances. It’s now time to tackle our real task: reproducing a deadlock bug found using simulation. Let’s dive deep into it.

Reproducing the deadlock bug

To ensure a design is deadlock free, one approach consists in verifying that it is “always eventually” able to respond to a request. The wording is important. Regardless of the current state and the number of cycles we must wait, in the future the design must respond.

