AI Audio for Voice Enhancement: Deep into the Deep - Part 3

It is Tomer again with more about ENC! Throughout this journey, we’ve laid the foundation with an introduction and explored the pivotal factors to consider. We’ve also navigated the intricate world of noise classification, distinguishing between stationary and non-stationary types, while also delving into classical approaches for voice enhancement (scroll down to the end for part 1 and part 2 links). Now, in this 3rd part, we take a deep dive into the realm of AI audio: performing Environmental Noise Cancellation using Deep Learning methods. As we find ourselves at the forefront of a new era in acoustic advancements, join us in uncovering how these cutting-edge techniques are revolutionizing the battle against intrusive sounds, and shaping the future of auditory harmony.

Click here to read more ...



