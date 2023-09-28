How LPDDR5X Delivers the Speed Your Designs Need

Whether you are switching from app to app on your smartphone or enjoying an immersive gaming experience, you would notice sluggish memory access speeds on these systems. More critically, if your car’s autonomous braking system did not respond quickly to an obstruction on the road ahead, you would undoubtedly be concerned.

Today’s smart, connected, and bandwidth-intensive applications rely on blazingly fast, low-latency memory access to deliver an array of functions we rely on every day. The conduit making all this possible? The LPDDR5X SDRAM JEDEC standard, an optional extension to LPDDR5.

Published by JEDEC in June 2021, the LPDDR5X standard, a dedicated type of synchronous dynamic random-access memory (SDRAM), delivers enhancements in several areas compared to the preceding LPDDR5 standard:

A speed increase from 6.4Gbps to 8.5Gbps using the same 1.1V core voltage.

Better signal integrity enabled via receiver equalization and transmitter pre-emphasis.

Greater reliability thanks to a new adaptive refresh management feature.

Up to 20% better battery efficiency.

All of this is welcome news for the 5G mobile world as well as AI, automotive, and even some high-performance computing applications. Chips integrating LPDDR5X interfaces and developed on advanced process nodes further extend the bandwidth and power efficiency benefits. Read on to learn more about applications ideally suited for LPDDR5X and how silicon-proven IP can help optimize designs.

