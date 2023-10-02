Cadence Targets Automotive Market Demands with UCIe

Cadence has become a contributor-level member of the Automotive Working Group in the Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) Consortium. Last year, the Consortium ratified the UCIe specification, which was established to standardize a die-to-die interconnect for chiplet components from multiple vendors. Cadence currently actively engages in the electrical, form factor and compliance, manageability and security, protocol, systems and software, and marketing working groups to help steer and develop the new chiplet standard.

“We are delighted to be part of the UCIe chiplet ecosystem, focusing on developing low-latency, high-quality UCIe controller and PHY solutions for a number of key markets, including automotive. Cadence has a wealth of experience in delivering automotive controller and PHY IP solutions across its portfolio. These solutions support a number of automotive-focused features such as CRC error detection, error code correction (ECC), datapath and control path parity, one-hot finite state machines, and interface timeouts.” —Gary Dick, Engineering Group Director at Cadence.

The UCIe Consortium formally held Automotive Task Force meetings in April 2023 to address the needs of chiplets in automotive applications. There was a peak attendance of almost 100 people, and the goal to set up an Automotive Working Group in UCIe received presentations from multiple companies. There were requests to add features to the UCIe standard for automotive constraints and requests for new protocols to be supported.

Click here to read more ...



