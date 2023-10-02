Alif Is Creating SoC Solutions for Machine Learning with Cadence and Arm

QuiddiKey 300, world's first PSA Certified Level 3 RoT Component IP
Alif Is Creating SoC Solutions for Machine Learning with Cadence and ArmCadence Blog - Tanushri Shah, Cadence
Oct. 02, 2023
Alif Semiconductor is bridging the gap between standard microcontrollers and high-end GPU solutions. They’re providing scalable, integrated, and secure microprocessors and microcontrollers for low-power machine learning (ML) tasks. To design these complex SoCs, Alif is using Cadence’s state-of-the-art EDA tools as well as the Arm® Cortex® and Ethos processors.
While standard MCUs can address simple ML tasks like keyword spotting or failure detection, tasks like facial or speech recognition are much heavier and require hundreds of giga operations per second (GOPS). Standard MCUs can’t deliver that. Designers would have to jump to the GPU classes to achieve that kind of performance, but they’re too costly, too big, and consume too much power.
