Industry Expert Blogs
|
Ensuring IP Quality for a Better IP Experience
Oct. 02, 2023
For years CAST has focused on giving customers A Better IP Experience.
More than just a slogan, this reflects our dedication to delivering the highest quality IP cores available, making them as easy to use and integrate as possible, and providing outstanding technical support from pre-sales through tape-out.
Here we take a brief look at the steps CAST takes to build excellent IP quality into every IP core we offer:
- Developing an efficient architecture,
- Following best practice coding and design rules,
- Verifying standards conformance and correct functioning, and
- Reducing risk and ensuring customer success.
