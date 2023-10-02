Ensuring IP Quality for a Better IP Experience

For years CAST has focused on giving customers A Better IP Experience.

More than just a slogan, this reflects our dedication to delivering the highest quality IP cores available, making them as easy to use and integrate as possible, and providing outstanding technical support from pre-sales through tape-out.

Here we take a brief look at the steps CAST takes to build excellent IP quality into every IP core we offer:

Developing an efficient architecture, Following best practice coding and design rules, Verifying standards conformance and correct functioning, and Reducing risk and ensuring customer success.

