Cadence Generative AI Solution: A Comprehensive Suite for Chip-to-System Design

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Cadence Generative AI Solution: A Comprehensive Suite for Chip-to-System DesignCadence Blog - Steve Brown, Cadence
Oct. 03, 2023
I am thrilled to reintroduce you to a groundbreaking development in the realm of electronic system design—the Cadence Joint Enterprise Data and Analytics (JedAI) Generative AI Solution. First unveiled with Cadence Cerebrus in 2021, and in its full scope at CadenceLIVE 2023, this innovative solution comprises five powerful applications that span from semiconductor chip design to system optimization. Learn more about AI from chips to systems.
Let's delve into each of these applications and explore how they can revolutionize the design process, providing optimized performance, opportunities for differentiation, and substantial workflow productivity gains.
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Why, How and What of Custom SoCs
- Empowering AI-Enabled Systems with MIPI C/D-PHY Combo IP: The Complete Audio-Visual Subsystem and AI
- FPGA Insights and Trends 2023: Unleashing the Power of FPGA
- Unleashing the Power of Communication: Exploring the XSPI Protocol and Arasan Chip Systems' XSPI IP Portfolio
- Minima's Low Energy IP Garners Support from the European Innovation Council Accelerator