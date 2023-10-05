Synopsys AMBA Verification IP (VIP) Supports Latest AXI-K Specification from Arm

Arm® recently announced the availability of the next version of the Arm® AMBA® 5 AXI Protocol Specification, AXI Issue K (AXI-K). This blog will explain some of the feature updates of the AMBA AXI-K specification:

Memory Encryption Contexts (MEC), related to Realm Management Extensions (RME) that is part of AXI-J specification

Additional updates: An additional option to extend the Memory Partitioning and Performance Monitoring (MPAM) Partition ID (PARTID) field to 12-bit An additional option for ‘simplified’ Memory Tagging Extension (MTE) Provision to disable fixed type bursts An option to relax ordering requirements between Device and normal non-cacheable requests Issuing WriteNoSnpFull opcode without using shareable cache lines



Let us look at these features in detail:

