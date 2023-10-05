Industry Expert Blogs
|
Synopsys AMBA Verification IP (VIP) Supports Latest AXI-K Specification from Arm
Oct. 05, 2023
Arm® recently announced the availability of the next version of the Arm® AMBA® 5 AXI Protocol Specification, AXI Issue K (AXI-K). This blog will explain some of the feature updates of the AMBA AXI-K specification:
- Memory Encryption Contexts (MEC), related to Realm Management Extensions (RME) that is part of AXI-J specification
- Additional updates:
- An additional option to extend the Memory Partitioning and Performance Monitoring (MPAM) Partition ID (PARTID) field to 12-bit
- An additional option for ‘simplified’ Memory Tagging Extension (MTE)
- Provision to disable fixed type bursts
- An option to relax ordering requirements between Device and normal non-cacheable requests
- Issuing WriteNoSnpFull opcode without using shareable cache lines
Let us look at these features in detail:
