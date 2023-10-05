How Collaboration Will Accelerate Adoption of Multi-Die Systems

Welcome to the wonderfully complex and rich world of multi-die systems. Breaking free from the monolithic SoC mold, multi-die systems integrate heterogeneous dies into a single package. This relatively new architecture is steadily transforming the semiconductor industry by allowing chip designers to reach new heights of functionality with higher compute power and the ability to reuse proven dies, enabling more powerful systems in phones, computers, and even self-driving cars. However, with rapid advancement comes challenges, many of which were discussed at last month’s Accelerating Mainstream Adoption of Multi-Die Systems panel discussion, hosted by Synopsys.

This virtual event brought together Murat Becer, vice president of research and development at Ansys, Inc.; Michael Schaffert, senior vice president at Bosch; Cheolmin Park, corporate vice president at Samsung; Lalitha Immaneni, vice president of architecture, design, and technology solutions at Intel; and Shekhar Kapoor, senior director of product line management at Synopsys. The panel was moderated by Marco Chiapetta, co-founder and principal analyst at HotTech Vision and Analysis, and touched on the current state of multi-die system design, its applications, and the industry’s expectations for multi-die system adoption.

Read on for highlights from the panel and insights into why industry leaders believe collaboration is critical to accelerating the adoption of multi-die systems.

